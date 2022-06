A happy father. Fathers Day 2022

Harry enjoying his Father’s Day at Cathy’s house.



A lovely meal & cute presents!



Liquorice….his favourite all the way from New Zealand.



Three good things:

1. We have had a really nice walk tonight over the fields.

2. Finishing paper work for the dinner dance. Those balancing of the numbers are easy to miss.

3. My cinema friend Dot got married yesterday…how she deserves to be happy.