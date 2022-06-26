Sign up
Photo 3887
Dinner dance
After two postponements because of covid our annual dinner dance & weekend went ahead at last.
It was good to see everyone again & celebrate with music & singing.
Three good things:
1. Laughter.
2. No hitches.
3. Wimbledon fortnight starts today so a quiet relaxing two weeks to rest up after all the planning & exertions!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
decoration
,
hotel
,
balloons
,
ballroom
,
dunkenhalgh
julia
ace
It looks spectacular.. Good planning has paid off.. Enjoy strawberries and cream while you watch the tennis..
June 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
