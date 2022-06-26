Previous
Next
Dinner dance by happypat
Photo 3887

Dinner dance

After two postponements because of covid our annual dinner dance & weekend went ahead at last.
It was good to see everyone again & celebrate with music & singing.

Three good things:
1. Laughter.
2. No hitches.
3. Wimbledon fortnight starts today so a quiet relaxing two weeks to rest up after all the planning & exertions!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
It looks spectacular.. Good planning has paid off.. Enjoy strawberries and cream while you watch the tennis..
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise