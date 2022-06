Mother & daughter

When we went for Harrys birthday lunch there were some Llamas in the field…this little one was very cute.



Three good things:

1. Weeding this morning before we allowed ourselves to sit all afternoon & watch Wimbledon.

2. A long chat to our NZ granddaughter last night….lovely to see Nina our great granddaughter we have never met yet playing & chatting!

3. Determination to win.