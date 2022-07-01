Previous
Poulton Le Fylde by happypat
Photo 3891

Poulton Le Fylde

Only four miles away but Poulton is a small town I rarely visit.
It’s a popular shopping place with many of our neighbours but because we shopped in Garstang before our move 23 years ago we always go there!
I had some jeans I wanted shortening & there are a couple of Polish seamstresses there who are brilliant at all things sewing.
This morning I walked into Great Eccleston & did all my shopping…

Three good things!
1. Some great tennis matches…we have hardly watched anything else this week.
2. I’m picking Jack up from the train station soon….he’s home for a wedding.
3. I have started wearing my watch again….have been relying on my phone for the last few years but my word a watch is so easy! I am converted again!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks a pleasant small town Pat ! - some of these places can be gems and often some unique little shops ! Ooh Pat I would be completely lost without a watch on my wrist- I can not envisage the the faff of having to look at my watch each time -- or indeed finding my phone in the first place . ( I even go to bed in mine !! ha ha ! - I
July 1st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl Well I’m beginning to agree with you Beryl. I am finding it very convenient I must say! I think it’s possibly because I only ever wore my watch fir going out in so was never usd to wearing it anyway…watches & farming life don’t really go. No excuse now as I’m not messing about outside!
July 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@happypat -- Ha you do not consider weeding rather a messy job then - I think my obsession of a watch comes from my teaching days where everything was governed by time !!
July 1st, 2022  
