Poulton Le Fylde

Only four miles away but Poulton is a small town I rarely visit.

It’s a popular shopping place with many of our neighbours but because we shopped in Garstang before our move 23 years ago we always go there!

I had some jeans I wanted shortening & there are a couple of Polish seamstresses there who are brilliant at all things sewing.

This morning I walked into Great Eccleston & did all my shopping…



Three good things!

1. Some great tennis matches…we have hardly watched anything else this week.

2. I’m picking Jack up from the train station soon….he’s home for a wedding.

3. I have started wearing my watch again….have been relying on my phone for the last few years but my word a watch is so easy! I am converted again!