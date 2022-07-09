Enjoying the sun.

I sat & enjoyed the garden after watching to woman’s final at Wimbledon.

I have to watch where I put my feet as the decking gets very hot in the sun….perhaps wearing shoes might help!

When I look at this garden I can’t help thinking back to how it looked eighteen months ago….overrun by brambles!



Three good things!

1. Facebooked Cathy & Garth in Braemar …she was really excited you had put her photo on the PP page…many thanks!

2. A really good tight ladies and final….always good when the players are very even & nerves doesn’t become an issue.

3. Eating a warm peach in the sun.