Enjoying the sun. by happypat
Photo 3899

Enjoying the sun.

I sat & enjoyed the garden after watching to woman’s final at Wimbledon.
I have to watch where I put my feet as the decking gets very hot in the sun….perhaps wearing shoes might help!
When I look at this garden I can’t help thinking back to how it looked eighteen months ago….overrun by brambles!

Three good things!
1. Facebooked Cathy & Garth in Braemar …she was really excited you had put her photo on the PP page…many thanks!
2. A really good tight ladies and final….always good when the players are very even & nerves doesn’t become an issue.
3. Eating a warm peach in the sun.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

Joan Robillard ace
A lovely view
July 9th, 2022  
