Bad farming by happypat
Photo 3904

Bad farming

We had Connie visit today for the first time for a good week or two.
She has been on her holidays to Scotland.
We took her on the usual walk but was rather horrified to see this mass of thistles growing where the feed trough goes in the autumn.
Where the ground is churned up when it gets muddy it seems to grow all these weeds & thistles.
We used to spend quite a few hours every year getting rid of the things….too late when the seed heads are blowing about in the wind!

Two good things & one bad one:
1. Cathy cooked risotto & I tasted it…..not had it ever…very nice too!
2. Garth mended my kitchen cupboard door, the hinge had come adrift so,I was so glad to have it mended!
3. I was stung by a wasp this morning on the ball of my thumb. Being nosy while next door are on holiday I leaned over the fence to have a good look in their back garden & put my hand straight on the wasp.
Only about the third time I have ever been stung…. my word it spoilt my day. It’s still swollen, aching & sore tonight.

14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Boxplayer ace
Oh but does make for a lovely photo. Sorry to hear about the wasp sting, how horrid, always a nasty experience.
July 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@boxplayer I was shocked how much it hurt….the wasp gave me a good sting…it was hanging off my hand by the sting!
July 14th, 2022  
