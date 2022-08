Over the corn field to the church….

I thought I had better get out for a walk this evening as I hadn’t walked much all day.

A lovely evening, warm with a slight breeze, I enjoyed it.

Looking over our nephews field towards Copp church & school.



Three good things:

1. Visitors this afternoon….we ate the last of my delicious birthday cake.

2. Another plant….pretty lily flower this time!

3. I’m reading a good book…a bit different this one, it’s called Amy & Elizabeth by Elizabeth Strout.