Stacking wood time

We’ve been to pick up a bit of wood this morning.

We will need another couple of loads before it gets cold but we’ve made a start.

Our wood storage facilities aren’t a patch on where we lived before. A proper building whereas here we only have the space behind the shed…..we might get some cover over at some point.

The worse thing is having to uncover the wood before we can bring any in…



Three good things!

1. Harry had good reports from his Well Man appointment last week.

2. We have had proper wet rain this afternoon….it rained heavily all afternoon but fine now.

3. I have downloaded a couple of books on my kindle for my holiday. If I get time to read them is another matter but must always read a bit before sleep.