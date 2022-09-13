The celebrations continue…..

Church cleaning this morning & of course afterwards light refreshments in the cafe.

Kevin & Pat sitting next to me paid the bill for our anniversary gift….Harry missed out as he wasn’t there!

Incredible scenes as the Queen is driven on her last journey through London tonight.

The whole city seems to have come to a halt as she drives past. The hearse is lit up in the dark & cars are just stopping anywhere on the side of busy roads.



Three good things:

1. That we still are going to have a cafe as it’s closing in two weeks but the lady who has the butchers is going to run it.

2. More cards!

3. All the beautiful uniforms our military personnel are wearing during the events this week.