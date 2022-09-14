Sign up
Photo 3963
Rush seating
One of the crafts in the craft marquee at the Westmorland Show.
This guy repaired a chair for us a few years ago & when I asked him recently to do another he had a waiting list an arm long! I since sold the chair for someone else to do up!
A real feel of Autumn in the air!
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
3
1
Tags
show
,
tent
,
craft
,
rush
,
seating
,
westmoreland
Sarah Bremner
ace
How lovely to see. I have three chairs in need of refurbishing.....hmmm perhaps I could do what you have done 👍
September 14th, 2022
julia
ace
Great to see the old craft still being used. Though he's hot a nit of cleaning up to do.
September 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
Messy!! 🤣
September 14th, 2022
