Rush seating by happypat
Photo 3963

Rush seating

One of the crafts in the craft marquee at the Westmorland Show.
This guy repaired a chair for us a few years ago & when I asked him recently to do another he had a waiting list an arm long! I since sold the chair for someone else to do up!

A real feel of Autumn in the air!
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely to see. I have three chairs in need of refurbishing.....hmmm perhaps I could do what you have done 👍
September 14th, 2022  
julia ace
Great to see the old craft still being used. Though he's hot a nit of cleaning up to do.
September 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Messy!! 🤣
September 14th, 2022  
