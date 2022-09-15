Previous
Picking beetroot by happypat
Photo 3964

Picking beetroot

After we had been to the Westmorland Show we had arranged to go out for a meal with farming friends.
We spent an hour at their house & we were given some beetroot, only problem is a I left it behind!
It was a very strange day that as the Queen lay dying.

Three good things:
1. Harry has been for two loads of firewood.
We spent a couple of hours packing the first load into our new wood store. Another one to unload in the morning,
2. I spoke to one of my childhood friends on the phone for well over an hour this morning!
3. Chat on messenger with @judithg
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
