Picking beetroot

After we had been to the Westmorland Show we had arranged to go out for a meal with farming friends.
We spent an hour at their house & we were given some beetroot, only problem is a I left it behind!
It was a very strange day that as the Queen lay dying.
Three good things:
1. Harry has been for two loads of firewood.
We spent a couple of hours packing the first load into our new wood store. Another one to unload in the morning,
2. I spoke to one of my childhood friends on the phone for well over an hour this morning!
3. Chat on messenger with @judithg