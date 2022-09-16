A wood day!

Two crates of wood packed away over the last couple of days.

Another couple of tote bags to come still so hopefully enough to last us most of the winter.



Cathy likes packing wood so she was round this morning to see if we were doing it right!! Connie helped too.



Three good things:

1. It’s a good feeling to have plenty of wood in store…similar to the feeling when you’ve had a good shop for food!

2. I met up with my brother & sister in law this afternoon. He’s staying locally in the caravan & my other brother & SIL are coming tomorrow for a get together.

3. A new recipe for potatoes tomorrow!