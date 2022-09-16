Previous
Next
A wood day! by happypat
Photo 3965

A wood day!

Two crates of wood packed away over the last couple of days.
Another couple of tote bags to come still so hopefully enough to last us most of the winter.

Cathy likes packing wood so she was round this morning to see if we were doing it right!! Connie helped too.

Three good things:
1. It’s a good feeling to have plenty of wood in store…similar to the feeling when you’ve had a good shop for food!
2. I met up with my brother & sister in law this afternoon. He’s staying locally in the caravan & my other brother & SIL are coming tomorrow for a get together.
3. A new recipe for potatoes tomorrow!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise