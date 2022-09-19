Previous
The boss by happypat
Photo 3968

The boss

I imagine like most people in the world I was glued to the TV today watching the funeral of our great Queen.
I could have put so many images off the TV up but picked this one. Although it’s not a very clear photo I was mesmerised by this guy who walked the whole length of The Mall before it all started.
Apparently he was the Major General commanding the household division & was in charge of the whole operation today.
He looked very calm & was clearly enjoying himself…proud too I expect & he had reason to be.
Our New Zealand family were able to watch the main part before it became too late ….no bank holiday until next Monday for them!

Three good things:
1. That we have a higher level that the government…..the Royal family have a large roll to fill besides earning this country billions of pounds. A President does not cut the mustard for me.
2. We actually had visitors today but they didn’t stay long! Brought the beetroot I left behind a week ago.
3. We have a great military history in this country & it showed us what they are made of today.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Yes, we were fascinated by him too! Glad you got an image of him.
September 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 19th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
You're right Pat so many images to choose from today - just wish I could have been there in person.
September 19th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady Oh me too Judith…I was so keen to go but I in the end since took over!
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes glued to the TV all day - so many great images to choose from !
September 19th, 2022  
julia ace
It was all very grand and the Service men/women were very polished in their drills. A Grand send off for a life well served.
I managed to stay up to around 11pm but then slipped off to bed.. RIP Your Majesty. 👑
September 19th, 2022  
