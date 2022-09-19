The boss

I imagine like most people in the world I was glued to the TV today watching the funeral of our great Queen.

I could have put so many images off the TV up but picked this one. Although it’s not a very clear photo I was mesmerised by this guy who walked the whole length of The Mall before it all started.

Apparently he was the Major General commanding the household division & was in charge of the whole operation today.

He looked very calm & was clearly enjoying himself…proud too I expect & he had reason to be.

Our New Zealand family were able to watch the main part before it became too late ….no bank holiday until next Monday for them!



Three good things:

1. That we have a higher level that the government…..the Royal family have a large roll to fill besides earning this country billions of pounds. A President does not cut the mustard for me.

2. We actually had visitors today but they didn’t stay long! Brought the beetroot I left behind a week ago.

3. We have a great military history in this country & it showed us what they are made of today.