Socks by happypat
Photo 3970

Socks

Our for lunch with a friend who has lost her husband in the last two weeks.
It was good to get her out & let her chat.
At Daisy Clough nurseries there was a display of these rather fetching socks.

I love winter, socks, boots & woollies.

Three good things:
1. The fire is on tonight.
2. Proper bulb compost to plant our anniversary bulbs in the trough.
3. A hair cut.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
