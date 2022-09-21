Sign up
Photo 3970
Socks
Our for lunch with a friend who has lost her husband in the last two weeks.
It was good to get her out & let her chat.
At Daisy Clough nurseries there was a display of these rather fetching socks.
I love winter, socks, boots & woollies.
Three good things:
1. The fire is on tonight.
2. Proper bulb compost to plant our anniversary bulbs in the trough.
3. A hair cut.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st September 2022 11:46am
