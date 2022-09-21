Socks

Our for lunch with a friend who has lost her husband in the last two weeks.

It was good to get her out & let her chat.

At Daisy Clough nurseries there was a display of these rather fetching socks.



I love winter, socks, boots & woollies.



Three good things:

1. The fire is on tonight.

2. Proper bulb compost to plant our anniversary bulbs in the trough.

3. A hair cut.