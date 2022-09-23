Previous
A timely seat by happypat
Photo 3972

A timely seat

A walk into the village this morning. A lovely sunny morning so I thought I had better get myself out fir some exercise.
On my way back my hip was hurting so I sat on the bench for a while.
The team looking after the village in bloom have done an amazing job as usual. The flowers are looking particularly good just now. I thought this one looks quite tropical.

Three good things:
1. I had a facial this afternoon. Our daughters Podiatry clinic has opened a new treatment centre this last year & one of the rooms has this brilliant beautician. Cathy treated me a while ago & now I treat myself now & again.
2. I painted the two electricity boxes covers today.
3. I planted up my new bulbs in the planter.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Looks like a peaceful scene to sit and enjoy
September 23rd, 2022  
