A timely seat

A walk into the village this morning. A lovely sunny morning so I thought I had better get myself out fir some exercise.

On my way back my hip was hurting so I sat on the bench for a while.

The team looking after the village in bloom have done an amazing job as usual. The flowers are looking particularly good just now. I thought this one looks quite tropical.



Three good things:

1. I had a facial this afternoon. Our daughters Podiatry clinic has opened a new treatment centre this last year & one of the rooms has this brilliant beautician. Cathy treated me a while ago & now I treat myself now & again.

2. I painted the two electricity boxes covers today.

3. I planted up my new bulbs in the planter.