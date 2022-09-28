Market day

I walked to the pharmacy this morning. Wednesday so it was market day in the village.

The sun wasn’t shining on the right side of the road so photos not as clear as I would like.

A French bread & cake stall, a stall selling plants, the veggie shop stall, a card stall & another one which I’d didn’t see what they were selling….oh I forgot the charity stall is there too.

We are a bit short of shops open this week as our supermarket is having a complete refit & the bakery is closed for their annual holiday.



Three good things:

1. The B&b breakfast went to plan this morning.

2. The radio. I was listening to our local radio & there was such an interesting woman on…Dame Sue Black, she is a Scottish forensic anthropologist…. Based last year at Lancaster University, she would be simply inspiring to her students.

3. The electrician is coming first thing in the morning to fix our telephone…..we have the wrong plug ins apparently.