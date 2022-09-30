Previous
Orchid by happypat
Photo 3979

Orchid

I’m not usually a great fan of orchids but my friend Winifred gave me this one for my birthday in July.
I totally converted as this one has done so well on the kitchen windowsill. Plenty of light but no sun & I only water it sparingly so first time success!
Thank you Winifred! She follows me in 365 but doesn't post so she will be able to see how well her plant has done!

Three good things:
1. Obliging workmen. I had the electricians out yesterday to fix the telephone sockets. We woke up this morning to the beep beep of the carbon monoxide alarm. I had to ring Darrel again as of course with our very high online ceiling we couldn’t get at it! Turns out it’s another faulty one & they will get a replacement. They brought their very tall ladders in & also fixed our query about the bathroom fans which weren’t coming on….they weren’t switched on! The b&b guest noticed not us!
Such cheerful pleasant guys!
2. We lit the fire this afternoon as it was horrible weather.
3. Fried onions!
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh how pretty. Enjoy of course and hope it continues to flower well. 💛
September 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty one with its deep pink centres. It sounds as you have the ideal spot for it to flourish! So, you have been having fun and games with the electrics - better for it to happen now before we are in the grip of winter!
A horrible cold and wet day here too and the heating has been on since late afternoon!
September 30th, 2022  
