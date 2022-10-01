No fairies at the bottom of this garden…..

Can you see the sign?

Over the road in what is at the moment lovely agricultural fields, not for long though as the signs have gone up!

Over three hundred house being built, starting anytime now!

Allegedly they are going to build a new medical centre, school & convenience store but so many times the infrastructure does not materialise but if it doesn’t our small village will be overwhelmed.

Hopefully as it’s lower ground than us we might only see the roofs!



Three good things:

1. Harvest festival at church tonight.

2. I used the slow cooker today.

3. Dry wood