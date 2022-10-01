No fairies at the bottom of this garden…..

Can you see the sign?
Over the road in what is at the moment lovely agricultural fields, not for long though as the signs have gone up!
Over three hundred house being built, starting anytime now!
Allegedly they are going to build a new medical centre, school & convenience store but so many times the infrastructure does not materialise but if it doesn’t our small village will be overwhelmed.
Hopefully as it’s lower ground than us we might only see the roofs!
Three good things:
1. Harvest festival at church tonight.
2. I used the slow cooker today.
3. Dry wood
It’s terrible isn’t it? They say we need more houses & no doubt they are right but why do they have to build on good farming land? We will need that to feed ourselves one day! I am sorry to say that farmers sold this land…the committee if the local agriculture show….they bought a couple of fields adjacent to the show & sold these for building….there are lots of angry people! Expensive houses too…who on Earth is going to be able to afford them? The present crisis might stop them but I doubt it!