No fairies at the bottom of this garden….. by happypat
No fairies at the bottom of this garden…..

Can you see the sign?
Over the road in what is at the moment lovely agricultural fields, not for long though as the signs have gone up!
Over three hundred house being built, starting anytime now!
Allegedly they are going to build a new medical centre, school & convenience store but so many times the infrastructure does not materialise but if it doesn’t our small village will be overwhelmed.
Hopefully as it’s lower ground than us we might only see the roofs!

Three good things:
1. Harvest festival at church tonight.
2. I used the slow cooker today.
3. Dry wood
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
essiesue
Oh my goodness.........I can only imagine how you must feel about this. Presently, you have such a wonderful view.
October 1st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a lovely view, for the time being anyway! This is happening everywhere, and you are quite right, the infrastructure often doesn’t materialise! Our village has gradually lost the few amenities it had, pub, post office…
October 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot of what people call progress
October 1st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh my!! That has happened here too and it is all crowded and no new Dr capacity nor dentists, town centre parking, schools….. I sincerely hope you fare better!
October 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Pat , so sorry - I can truly empathise with you, having lost a view of what was a beautiful fields with great oak trees growing there and now a mass of a new housing estate.
October 1st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl @casablanca @bkbinthecity @carole_sandford

It’s terrible isn’t it? They say we need more houses & no doubt they are right but why do they have to build on good farming land? We will need that to feed ourselves one day! I am sorry to say that farmers sold this land…the committee if the local agriculture show….they bought a couple of fields adjacent to the show & sold these for building….there are lots of angry people! Expensive houses too…who on Earth is going to be able to afford them? The present crisis might stop them but I doubt it!
October 1st, 2022  
