Last nights sky…

Glad I popped out last evening to capture this quite pretty sky as it’s poured down all day here & not given a thought to any photo.



Not a lovely sunset but I liked the gentle colours.

Worth nipping out in my stocking feet across the grass to take a quick shot.



Three good things:

1. Lovely visitors this morning.

2. Cupboards full, always a satisfactory feeling.

3. Granddaughter safely home after the oil over heated in her newly serviced car….she’s with Green Flag & they were soon there.