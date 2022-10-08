Previous
Alpacas on the horizon! by happypat
Photo 3987

Alpacas on the horizon!

Out for lunch today at Harry’s favourite place.
The Look Out Cafe.
They have an ever growing herd of Alpacas, eight of them now, they get a lot of attention!

Late posting tonight as my iPad was completely out of battery when I came to post my photo tonight.
No need to comment as I’m all behind!
Pat Knowles

