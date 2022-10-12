Previous
Before & After! by happypat
Photo 3991

Before & After!

Our village supermarket has been closed for the last three weeks for a major refit.
It opened again this morning so I had a quick visit to see what’s what!
These photos are taken of the same area, before below & after above!
It’s completely revamped with layout & all modern fridge units around the walls instead of those massive space eating freezers.
A family run business & the owners just happen to be our next door neighbours!

Three good things:
1. We are all glad to see this shop reopen…it’s been missed!
2. My friends birthday today …she has caught me up. Two of us went for tea & cake this morning.
3. Our lovely daughters Cathys birthday today! Her busiest day at work too!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
Our local shop has just re-opened after a refit. It also has the tall cabinets.
October 12th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@lifeat60degrees You will know the excitement in the area then….a big thing in a small place!
October 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ooh shiny and clean and looks like easier access to storage spaces. (I fell head first in a deep freeze once in a supermarket 😂😂 Problem of being short and could not reach without leaning in!)
October 12th, 2022  
