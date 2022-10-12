Before & After!

Our village supermarket has been closed for the last three weeks for a major refit.

It opened again this morning so I had a quick visit to see what’s what!

These photos are taken of the same area, before below & after above!

It’s completely revamped with layout & all modern fridge units around the walls instead of those massive space eating freezers.

A family run business & the owners just happen to be our next door neighbours!



Three good things:

1. We are all glad to see this shop reopen…it’s been missed!

2. My friends birthday today …she has caught me up. Two of us went for tea & cake this morning.

3. Our lovely daughters Cathys birthday today! Her busiest day at work too!