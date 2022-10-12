Before & After!

Our village supermarket has been closed for the last three weeks for a major refit.
It opened again this morning so I had a quick visit to see what’s what!
These photos are taken of the same area, before below & after above!
It’s completely revamped with layout & all modern fridge units around the walls instead of those massive space eating freezers.
A family run business & the owners just happen to be our next door neighbours!
Three good things:
1. We are all glad to see this shop reopen…it’s been missed!
2. My friends birthday today …she has caught me up. Two of us went for tea & cake this morning.
3. Our lovely daughters Cathys birthday today! Her busiest day at work too!