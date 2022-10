I’m converted to the dahlia!!

I’ve never bothered about dahlias before but after visiting Lytham Hall & seeing these beautiful blooms I am going to buy some especially this wonderful variety.

I believe you have to lift the tubers before the frost…this is a big put off for me..perhaps someone in the know will tell me if that’s necessary bearing in mind we are in the north of England!



Three good things:

1. Jack is home for the weekend.

2. Clean sheets!

3. Cold custard.