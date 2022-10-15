Previous
Another Dahlia.. by happypat
Another Dahlia..

I loved this dahlia too….can’t wait to go to the garden centre & see if they have any of the two I have shown you on 365.
Thank you for all the tips & thoughts you had re lifting the tubers in the autumn. The jury is out there as I’m not up for the work that entails but I shall try a couple next year.

Three good things:
1. A brilliant Argentine Tango on Strictly just now…it’s my favourite dance to watch!
2. Prosecco & chocolates in the new store this afternoon….Tony the postman did the honours in cutting the ribbon.
3. A few visitors today which was lovely!
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colour! So pretty!
October 15th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I love these spiky ones. Great capture and good luck with your dahlia project next year
October 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh so pretty! Lifting tubers? I know people do.....never done it myself though. I think my Dad used to and store them dried in the garage over Winter. His were always lovely.
October 15th, 2022  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous. Never lifted the tubers here but I suppose we don't get frost where I live
October 15th, 2022  
