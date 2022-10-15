Another Dahlia..

I loved this dahlia too….can’t wait to go to the garden centre & see if they have any of the two I have shown you on 365.

Thank you for all the tips & thoughts you had re lifting the tubers in the autumn. The jury is out there as I’m not up for the work that entails but I shall try a couple next year.



Three good things:

1. A brilliant Argentine Tango on Strictly just now…it’s my favourite dance to watch!

2. Prosecco & chocolates in the new store this afternoon….Tony the postman did the honours in cutting the ribbon.

3. A few visitors today which was lovely!