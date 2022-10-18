A surprise gift!

Our neighbour was in the other day & she admired my pink vase.

An hour later she was round again with these three artificial hydrangeas.

I was so pleased with them as they are a perfect shade to go with my kitchen & no need to buy fresh flowers as much.

From TKMax she just happened to have them spare!



Three good things:

1. An afternoon at the cinema watching Mrs Harris goes to Paris.

Very enjoyable although I did struggle to catch the words when they spoke with a French accent!

2. The drive chaps have been here all day preparing for the tarmac.

3. I’m enjoying my kindle book so much I have ordered it in paperback form. Not often I do that but it’s so interesting full of facts about dead bodies! Ha ha I know it sounds grim but it’s not…funnily enough I read it mostly in the middle if the night in my kindle.

All That Remains: A Life in Death by Professor Sue Black.