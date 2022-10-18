Previous
A surprise gift! by happypat
Photo 3997

A surprise gift!

Our neighbour was in the other day & she admired my pink vase.
An hour later she was round again with these three artificial hydrangeas.
I was so pleased with them as they are a perfect shade to go with my kitchen & no need to buy fresh flowers as much.
From TKMax she just happened to have them spare!

Three good things:
1. An afternoon at the cinema watching Mrs Harris goes to Paris.
Very enjoyable although I did struggle to catch the words when they spoke with a French accent!
2. The drive chaps have been here all day preparing for the tarmac.
3. I’m enjoying my kindle book so much I have ordered it in paperback form. Not often I do that but it’s so interesting full of facts about dead bodies! Ha ha I know it sounds grim but it’s not…funnily enough I read it mostly in the middle if the night in my kindle.
All That Remains: A Life in Death by Professor Sue Black.
Dianne
They are just right for your vase and look real. No mess and no need to change the water! Hopefully progress continues with the driveway.
October 18th, 2022  
