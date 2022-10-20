Maintenance

Harry painting his man shed yesterday.

His tractor & all the stuff men like to keep are in there & it’s so tidy, he knows where everything is to within an inch!



I will be off line for a couple of days as I’m having a bit of hospital treatment, nothing serious but I’m having a break.



Connie is staying over & we have the drive hopefully having first layer if tarmac so a busy couple of days!

I will be back!

