Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3999
Maintenance
Harry painting his man shed yesterday.
His tractor & all the stuff men like to keep are in there & it’s so tidy, he knows where everything is to within an inch!
I will be off line for a couple of days as I’m having a bit of hospital treatment, nothing serious but I’m having a break.
Connie is staying over & we have the drive hopefully having first layer if tarmac so a busy couple of days!
I will be back!
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4803
photos
140
followers
124
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th October 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harry
,
garden
,
painting
,
shed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to see a man at work and keeping his property and surrounds so immaculate.
Best wishes to you with your hospital treatment - I am sure all with go well - See you back soon.
October 20th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Best wishes for your treatment Pat. See you soon.
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Best wishes to you with your hospital treatment - I am sure all with go well - See you back soon.