Copp View

This view is what our house is named after!

Just among those trees lies Copp church & school plus their is a dairy farm too…you can see the cows in the field if you look carefully.

Photoed on our walk with Connie yesterday.

I must say our view is partly hidden but trees & sadly houses in the future!

The fields in the foreground belong to our nephew & you can see the first shoots of barley.



Three good things:

1. Steak & onions, Yorkshire pudding etc for our evening meal tonight.

2. I had a lie in this morning until 9am!

3. Wonderful nature programmes of things we couldn’t ever imagine seeing.