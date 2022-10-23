Previous
Next
Copp View by happypat
Photo 4001

Copp View

This view is what our house is named after!
Just among those trees lies Copp church & school plus their is a dairy farm too…you can see the cows in the field if you look carefully.
Photoed on our walk with Connie yesterday.
I must say our view is partly hidden but trees & sadly houses in the future!
The fields in the foreground belong to our nephew & you can see the first shoots of barley.

Three good things:
1. Steak & onions, Yorkshire pudding etc for our evening meal tonight.
2. I had a lie in this morning until 9am!
3. Wonderful nature programmes of things we couldn’t ever imagine seeing.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jo ace
lovely landscape and sky
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise