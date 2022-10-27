Previous
Nina is two today.
Of course she’s had her little party & presents & is safely tucked up in bed as NZ is twelve hours ahead of us until this weekend when they move to eleven hours ahead…we have to be on the ball with the times!!
Of course none of us in the UK have ever met Nina yet sadly but perhaps next year!

Three good things:
1. A lovely funeral with great hymns.
2. I’ve made soup.
3. Catch up so I can watch what I missed last night on TV.
I believe our new King Charles was rather good on The Repair Shop.
Maria
Wonderful portrait! So pretty!
October 27th, 2022  
