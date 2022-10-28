St Mary’s

I went to a funeral in this church yesterday.

It was a glimpse back into the past for me as this was the church I attended in my child hood & where Harry & I were married 60 year ago.

We lived a couple of houses past here & I walked to the church from home on my wedding day & then back again.

We had our reception in the main sitting room which had a large sun lounge attached.



You can see the organ pipes on the right, they were not there when I used to sing in the choir & peer over the top to watch my favourite altar boy…… happy memories!



Three good things:

1. A treatment at the beauty salon…

2. Homemade soup.

3. I finished my library book…..too long but I had to skip through it to see who the murderer was! I shan’t read any more of hers, far too gruesome!

