St Mary’s by happypat
St Mary’s

I went to a funeral in this church yesterday.
It was a glimpse back into the past for me as this was the church I attended in my child hood & where Harry & I were married 60 year ago.
We lived a couple of houses past here & I walked to the church from home on my wedding day & then back again.
We had our reception in the main sitting room which had a large sun lounge attached.

You can see the organ pipes on the right, they were not there when I used to sing in the choir & peer over the top to watch my favourite altar boy…… happy memories!

Three good things:
1. A treatment at the beauty salon…
2. Homemade soup.
3. I finished my library book…..too long but I had to skip through it to see who the murderer was! I shan’t read any more of hers, far too gruesome!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12
Sue Cooper ace
It’s a lovely church, I like the simplicity.
October 28th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely church view
October 28th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Great captue of your childhood church, and what a lovely trip down memory lane. Didn't know you were a choir girl Pat!
October 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady Well I wouldn’t call myself a choir girl Judith, they were glad of as many as they could get there were a few of us but we never ever had choir practice!! 🤣
October 28th, 2022  
