Too wet for a walk me thinks!!

Water everywhere on our walk this afternoon.

The fields are waterlogged & ditches & drains full of muddy water.

Connie actually didn’t seem to bother…she was full of vim & doesn’t seem to mind the puddles as much as she did.

She had a warm shower when she got back!



Three good things!

1. We met nobody on our walk…all other dogs safe inside.

2. Slow cooker with braising steak on since early morning.

3. The wood burner is burning bright & smoke free! Thank goodness! We have been having problems on odd days where it smokes if the wind is in the wrong direction.