An early winter walk. by happypat
Photo 4019

An early winter walk.

We have been up to Beetham Nurseries today but I forgot to take one photo!!
I’m losing the plot for 365 I think!
Anyway I have a few from yesterdays walk!
You might see a little dog if you look closely!

Three good things:
1. Despite no photographic evidence we have had a lovely day & lunch out.
2. The motorway was quiet.
3. We were warned the electricity was going off this morning & again late afternoon but it was only off for 30 minutes & they all seem to have gone home now so we got off lightly!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

