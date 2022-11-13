Last days out for cows….inside soon girls!

Well hopefully! These heifers on rented land do stay out until the last minute. It’s very mild here at the moment but wet underfoot so they are beginning to tread up around the feeder.

You can tell it’s rented land by all the weeds in there.



Connie & I walked past them on our walk the other day….I must say they never bother any walkers & Connie runs past them never giving them a second look!



Posting early today as we are going out for our supper!



I think I will take a little walk in this wonderful sunshine….never known such a lovely November.