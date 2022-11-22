Library van

Every three weeks we have the mobile library park outside our house & every time I forget unless as happened this morning I glance up & see it parked. It’s there for half an hour & just three of us use it.

I actually much prefer going to Garstang library & taking my time. In the van we are all in together edging around each other, plus there is chat & I can’t concentrate properly.

Luckily the van works from Garstang library so I can mix it up & borrow from either.

If we don’t use it we will loose it!



Three good things!

1. I’ve had a massive clean up today while Harry has been out.

2. Slow cooker on.

3. Repercussions Of the bird flu. I ordered the turkey in plenty of time but had a letter from Booths this morning to say their supplier can no longer provide any turkeys. They have changed our order to a joint which won’t look as Christmassy but at least we have something! Might look at other options.