On our way home…

We’ve been for Harrys nerve test on his hand this afternoon so on the way back I pulled over just outside Longridge & took this shot of Parlick & Longridge Fells.
A row of big bales in the field & some sheep.
It’s been quite wet today & the sky is looking unsettled.
Such a large sun this evening shining on the fells.
Three good things:
1. I bought a hot water bottle.
2. Really getting into my new book. A big fat Hillary Mantel called A Place Of Greater Safety.
3. Looking forward to my trip to Liverpool tomorrow with Cathy.
Enjoy your trip to Liverpool.