On our way home…

We’ve been for Harrys nerve test on his hand this afternoon so on the way back I pulled over just outside Longridge & took this shot of Parlick & Longridge Fells.

A row of big bales in the field & some sheep.

It’s been quite wet today & the sky is looking unsettled.

Such a large sun this evening shining on the fells.



Three good things:

1. I bought a hot water bottle.

2. Really getting into my new book. A big fat Hillary Mantel called A Place Of Greater Safety.

3. Looking forward to my trip to Liverpool tomorrow with Cathy.