by happypat
Photo 4032

On our way home…

We’ve been for Harrys nerve test on his hand this afternoon so on the way back I pulled over just outside Longridge & took this shot of Parlick & Longridge Fells.
A row of big bales in the field & some sheep.
It’s been quite wet today & the sky is looking unsettled.
Such a large sun this evening shining on the fells.

Three good things:
1. I bought a hot water bottle.
2. Really getting into my new book. A big fat Hillary Mantel called A Place Of Greater Safety.
3. Looking forward to my trip to Liverpool tomorrow with Cathy.
23rd November 2022

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1104% complete

Casablanca ace
What gorgeous lighting. Hope the test went okay for Harry
November 23rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
It's a beautiful scene, love the variety in the clouds
November 23rd, 2022  
julia ace
Great Light on the paddocks and sheep.
Enjoy your trip to Liverpool.
November 23rd, 2022  
Dianne
What fabulous lighting. Hopefully Harry’s hand is ok.
November 23rd, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Stunning shot Pat. Absolute fav, great on black
November 23rd, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely sky and lighting.
November 23rd, 2022  
