A venture out

I thought it was about time I made the effort & ventured outside.

I remember when you were ill when I was young most people took to their beds!

These days new medical knowledge frowns on that….we have to keep moving!

My legs were quite weak & trembly….a good walk down the road a bit gave me a bit of confidence & exercise.



Thank you for all your good wishes.

I was scrolling through my posts trying to find the date I had my first dizzy episode. No luck but I realised how lovey it was to look back on all the photographic diary that is 365.



Please excuse me from much commenting at first. Reading is a bit dodgy still & the close lines seem to merge together after a while.

Must be careful & slowly slowly!



The silver birch leaves remaining in our garden