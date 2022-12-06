Previous
A venture out by happypat
Photo 4035

A venture out

I thought it was about time I made the effort & ventured outside.
I remember when you were ill when I was young most people took to their beds!
These days new medical knowledge frowns on that….we have to keep moving!
My legs were quite weak & trembly….a good walk down the road a bit gave me a bit of confidence & exercise.

Thank you for all your good wishes.
I was scrolling through my posts trying to find the date I had my first dizzy episode. No luck but I realised how lovey it was to look back on all the photographic diary that is 365.

Please excuse me from much commenting at first. Reading is a bit dodgy still & the close lines seem to merge together after a while.
Must be careful & slowly slowly!

The silver birch leaves remaining in our garden
Pat Knowles

