New glasses….blooming expensive glasses too! 🤦‍♀️
Photo 4085

New glasses….blooming expensive glasses too! 🤦‍♀️

I said I would show you my new glasses…….rimless this time!
I was fed up of my heavy dark rimmed ones. These are titanium, light & it’s great to have a clear unscratched lens. I had had my old glasses for five years & they were definitely worse for wear!
My sight hasn’t changed a great deal so I’m hoping these will last me as long!
The varifocal lens was the dearest!

I must look after these very carefully.

War on the ducks today…..no food & chasing them off but they are sticking it out still….sitting under the tree in the middle of the garden as I look!
We will win!!

I have sadly updated my much younger profile photo to this older looking capture…..I felt it time!
15th March 2023

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1119% complete





Casablanca ace
Titanium, very posh! And also lightweight. Lovely. Hope they serve you well.
March 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
They - and you - look terrific Pat a great choice!
March 15th, 2023  
julia ace
Very smart.. you look great.
March 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, they're lovely! Super image - you look great.
March 15th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
They really suit you Pat! Looking great!
March 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful Pat , lovely glasses -they suit you well. my present ones are titanium, so light on the face , and yes rather expensive especially with the varifocals and I also have the reflectalights! Unfortunately I seem to have had to change each year for some time now! But I shall now keep to the lighter glasses!!
March 15th, 2023  
Barb ace
You are beautiful, Pat! Love the new glasses, too! :-)
March 15th, 2023  
