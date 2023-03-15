New glasses….blooming expensive glasses too! 🤦‍♀️

I said I would show you my new glasses…….rimless this time!

I was fed up of my heavy dark rimmed ones. These are titanium, light & it’s great to have a clear unscratched lens. I had had my old glasses for five years & they were definitely worse for wear!

My sight hasn’t changed a great deal so I’m hoping these will last me as long!

The varifocal lens was the dearest!



I must look after these very carefully.



War on the ducks today…..no food & chasing them off but they are sticking it out still….sitting under the tree in the middle of the garden as I look!

We will win!!



I have sadly updated my much younger profile photo to this older looking capture…..I felt it time!