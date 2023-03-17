Lunch out

Nothing special today but I remembered to take a quick crafty secret shot in Daisy Clough tearoom.

It was very busy in this room & the next section & as it was a nice day a few hardy souls outside too.

We were able to bag one of the side tables for two…the ones with the padded seats! Just as well as we had to wait thirty minutes for our food!



The ducks weren’t there this morning amazing but they have returned about five times since we got home. I asked a woman walking a small dog…Alfie if she would come in the garden & chase them off. Alfie did a great job but it didn’t last!

We have decided we need a light football to kick at the …..next door have five lined up in their garden but they are away so we can’t get at them! We will borrow one from somewhere tomorrow.



Happy St Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate.