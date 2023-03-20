Previous
Door jewellery by happypat
Photo 4090

Door jewellery

My Mothers Day wreath for the front door.

There is a new shop in Garstang selling these beautiful dried & natural wreaths & bouquets.
They were doing a roaring trade last Saturday.

Beautifully natural flowers.

When we picked the front door I deliberately chose one where I could hang a Christmas wreath or one such as this. The door knocker I bought online & the builder fitted it.

That said we always regret our decisions sometimes & there are three things I would have changed when building this place & the front door is one of them.
We have always been used to solid wood farmhouse doors & this composite effort feels very flimsy although I have been told it’s very safe!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1120% complete

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That’s really pretty. It’s a lovely looking door too.
March 20th, 2023  
Hazel ace
A lovely idea!
March 20th, 2023  
