Door jewellery

My Mothers Day wreath for the front door.



There is a new shop in Garstang selling these beautiful dried & natural wreaths & bouquets.

They were doing a roaring trade last Saturday.



Beautifully natural flowers.



When we picked the front door I deliberately chose one where I could hang a Christmas wreath or one such as this. The door knocker I bought online & the builder fitted it.



That said we always regret our decisions sometimes & there are three things I would have changed when building this place & the front door is one of them.

We have always been used to solid wood farmhouse doors & this composite effort feels very flimsy although I have been told it’s very safe!