Number 1 son

Our eldest son in New Zealand has a big birthday today.

A very happy birthday Brian..

Three years today since we saw our family in New Zealand.

A quick drop off at Auckland Airport as no one was allowed to enter unless you were on a flight. Little did we realise that it would be almost three long years before anyone was allowed to visit there again.

It’s never been as long before since we have seen any of them……thank goodness for social media but not the same.

I might have gone this Spring if I hadn’t been ill but another factor is the price of air fares, almost double what they were.😨

Hopefully next year!



I think Nina enjoyed her Grandads birthday as much as Brian!!