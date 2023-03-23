Previous
Number 1 son by happypat
Photo 4093

Number 1 son

Our eldest son in New Zealand has a big birthday today.
A very happy birthday Brian..
Three years today since we saw our family in New Zealand.
A quick drop off at Auckland Airport as no one was allowed to enter unless you were on a flight. Little did we realise that it would be almost three long years before anyone was allowed to visit there again.
It’s never been as long before since we have seen any of them……thank goodness for social media but not the same.
I might have gone this Spring if I hadn’t been ill but another factor is the price of air fares, almost double what they were.😨
Hopefully next year!

I think Nina enjoyed her Grandads birthday as much as Brian!!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12
1121% complete

Dianne
Such a long time for you not to see family. It’s a sweet picture of Nina with her granddad.
March 23rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely picture, but what a shame that it's been so long. You definitely need to get a plan together for next year.
March 23rd, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely photo.... Happy Birthday to Brian.
I do understand the frustration of not seeing family around the world. And yes....our tickets last year were double the previous time. That's why we stayed a month!!!
That sweet little girl has a good look of you Pat!!
March 23rd, 2023  
