Don’t fence me in!! by happypat
Don’t fence me in!!

Connie was very disappointed to find that the new owners of this field are doing lots of tiding up work which includes fencing off the public footpath.
She loved running round this field & ran many extra steps on our walks which was all good as we didn’t need to walk as many!
It’s the same farmers who bought our farmland just on the other side of the brook, they are excellent farmers caring for the environment.

Connie is lodging with us until Saturday night as her family are on holiday.
She has brought her bed & all her belongings!
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

julia ace
Certainly a fence to keep everything out or in..
Connie will enjoy her holiday..
March 28th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It certainly looks very neat and tidy. I can see which way the wind blows along there Pat! Enjoy your house guest
March 28th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady Yes from the West & the sea! 🤣
March 28th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Hopefully Julz but she will be glad to go home I expect!
March 28th, 2023  
