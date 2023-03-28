Don’t fence me in!!

Connie was very disappointed to find that the new owners of this field are doing lots of tiding up work which includes fencing off the public footpath.

She loved running round this field & ran many extra steps on our walks which was all good as we didn’t need to walk as many!

It’s the same farmers who bought our farmland just on the other side of the brook, they are excellent farmers caring for the environment.



Connie is lodging with us until Saturday night as her family are on holiday.

She has brought her bed & all her belongings!