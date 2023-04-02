Previous
Throw your rocks in the air like you don’t care!! by happypat
Throw your rocks in the air like you don’t care!!

I’ve had a really busy week so haven’t had time to post any photos.
We’ve had Connie all week which coincided with lots more stuff….hospital appointments, a funeral, charity dinner for Cancer Research & bed & breakfast visitors!
Connie has gone home today, she has been an excellent girl, not even barking when the b&bers came in late at night.

I was sent this photo of our great granddaughter Nina aged two on holiday in Te Anau NZ. Sitting with daddy by the lake.
She seems to be enjoying herself throwing stones wearing her beloved tutu!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pat Knowles

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 2nd, 2023  
