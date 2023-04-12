Previous
Shorn! by happypat
Shorn!

Well here I am!
It feels short but even today I am more used to the length!
My head feels much freer & it was soon washed & dried this morning!
I walked to the village this morning & it poured down on the way home & I had no hat!

Three good things:
1. Love the way everyone I met on the way says ‘Good Morning’. It’s a Northern thing I think!
2. Very windy here last night & we had to go outside & rescue chairs etc but no damage. Same again forecast tonight.
3. Talked to number one son in NZ last night, he rings every week. 😇
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Casablanca ace
You look lovely, Pat! Wild and windy here too. Stuff blowing around and sporadic heavy rain. April, isn't it? Always like this!
I try saying good morning to people......round here most people blank you sadly! I probably get one response in 50
April 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I love it - a Dame Judy Dench look! It suits you and you look so much younger! Very windy with blustery showers here too! Been out to lunch with my friends and really had to make a dash for the car ( to avoid drowning!! ) I always try to greet people as they pass my garden - some stop to chat while others look taken back !!
April 12th, 2023  
