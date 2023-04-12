Well here I am!
It feels short but even today I am more used to the length!
My head feels much freer & it was soon washed & dried this morning!
I walked to the village this morning & it poured down on the way home & I had no hat!
Three good things:
1. Love the way everyone I met on the way says ‘Good Morning’. It’s a Northern thing I think!
2. Very windy here last night & we had to go outside & rescue chairs etc but no damage. Same again forecast tonight.
3. Talked to number one son in NZ last night, he rings every week. 😇
I try saying good morning to people......round here most people blank you sadly! I probably get one response in 50