On guard

We planted our new little trees in our tubs this morning.

We had flowers in them last year but I don’t want to keep messing with them so bought something permanent.

Big decisions what type to get, almost bought Box but in the end decided on these grey green ones to go with the front door.

We like the one on the right best as it’s not been trimmed as much, we will let them get a bit more fluffy!



Cypresses Arizona Fastigiata