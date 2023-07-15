Number 353

Horse judging was going on when I went to the show this morning.

I took Connie as we were minding her. Her first agriculture show & she was rather mesmerised by all the dogs……loads of them.

It did cross my mind to enter her in one if the dog show classes but there was lots of competition to be honest so I decided perhaps not.

Just a couple of hours today but I shall go longer tomorrow.

Harry wasn’t well enough this year sadly but he’s better than he was yesterday.

He’s off all tablets now.

These horses were so beautifully turned out.

Most of the classes are qualifying for the International Horse Show in London.