Giant tortoises by happypat
Giant tortoises

Zippy, Zelda & Bonnie are all Aldabra tortoises which originate on a tiny island a few miles East of mainland Africa. It is very hot & volcanic & hostile. The giant tortoises have adapted & evolved to cope with the tough conditions.
They thrive on hardship so these tortoises have access to several acres of land to do as they wish. They have access to hay & dried grass but other than that they do t feed them. .No good feeding them on Tesco lettuce!!
They have to get off their backsides & forage!

I’ve copied all the above off the info on the pen but it’s so interesting to I’m going to post it on a seperate post if anyone wants to read it all.
Owned by one man it’s his story about owning these tortoises.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous. Fav.
July 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I have a very soft spot for the tortoise , I had a tortoise for many years when a child - Sammy was cared for 100% from feeding, bathing to oiling his shell, walking with him in the garden!! He only got into trouble when he found Dad's young lettuce patch!
July 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fascinating story and such interesting creatures. Lovely photo too, I bet the little girl was enthralled
July 21st, 2023  
