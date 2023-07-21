Giant tortoises

Zippy, Zelda & Bonnie are all Aldabra tortoises which originate on a tiny island a few miles East of mainland Africa. It is very hot & volcanic & hostile. The giant tortoises have adapted & evolved to cope with the tough conditions.

They thrive on hardship so these tortoises have access to several acres of land to do as they wish. They have access to hay & dried grass but other than that they do t feed them. .No good feeding them on Tesco lettuce!!

They have to get off their backsides & forage!



I’ve copied all the above off the info on the pen but it’s so interesting to I’m going to post it on a seperate post if anyone wants to read it all.

Owned by one man it’s his story about owning these tortoises.