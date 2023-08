Pink window

I quite liked this window & its bottles & refections.

One of The Cartford Inns bar windows.

Connie & I walk past here while on our walks by the river.



Some blue sky late afternoon today!



The library van called today so seven new books to go at. Six weeks before she comes again.

I’ve started one already & I'm enjoying it ….The Pink House by Catherine Alliot..

Suitable considering this pink window.