Previous
Photo 4207
A rainy Sunday morning
As promised this is the view of the opposite side of the road from where I was sitting next to the first headless man.
It’s not all of it as it’s difficult to get it all in.
Courtyard cafe, dentist, delicatessen, beauty shop, a flooring business & one of the three pubs which is being revamped at the moment.
So much rain…..it’s never ending but there is a bit of light later this week.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
carol white
ace
A nicely captured street scene, despite the rain 🌧️
August 14th, 2023
