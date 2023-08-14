Previous
A rainy Sunday morning by happypat
A rainy Sunday morning

As promised this is the view of the opposite side of the road from where I was sitting next to the first headless man.
It’s not all of it as it’s difficult to get it all in.

Courtyard cafe, dentist, delicatessen, beauty shop, a flooring business & one of the three pubs which is being revamped at the moment.

So much rain…..it’s never ending but there is a bit of light later this week.
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
A nicely captured street scene, despite the rain 🌧️
