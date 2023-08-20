Sign up
Previous
Photo 4210
Watching the match
Disappointment!
I must say England were outplayed by the better team on the day.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
5
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5021
photos
129
followers
117
following
1153% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th August 2023 11:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
football
,
final
,
women’s
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh similar scenes all across the country! They were like a different team today! A classic case of England choking amidst all the hype. Spain were deserved winners.
August 20th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Awww shame! I didn’t see it but they did well to be finalists.
August 20th, 2023
julia
ace
It has bought alot of attention to our neck of the woods and great for woman's sport..
August 20th, 2023
Brennie B
The faces say it all..
August 20th, 2023
Dianne
A shame for England but such a great lot of skills from both teams.
August 20th, 2023
