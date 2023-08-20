Previous
Watching the match by happypat
Watching the match

Disappointment!

I must say England were outplayed by the better team on the day.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford
Ooh similar scenes all across the country! They were like a different team today! A classic case of England choking amidst all the hype. Spain were deserved winners.
August 20th, 2023  
Casablanca
Awww shame! I didn’t see it but they did well to be finalists.
August 20th, 2023  
julia
It has bought alot of attention to our neck of the woods and great for woman's sport..
August 20th, 2023  
Brennie B
The faces say it all..
August 20th, 2023  
Dianne
A shame for England but such a great lot of skills from both teams.
August 20th, 2023  
