Previous
Next
Harry, Allan & tractor by happypat
Photo 4218

Harry, Allan & tractor

@sarah19 reminded me of last August when she & Allan came to visit.
Another tractor memory!
It was so lovely seeing them.
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Looks like those fellas' happy place! Nice photo memory!
October 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Definitely in their element there!
October 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Two happy men and a magnificent red tractor !
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise