Photo 4218
Harry, Allan & tractor
@sarah19
reminded me of last August when she & Allan came to visit.
Another tractor memory!
It was so lovely seeing them.
1st September 2023
Tags
friends
,
tractor
Barb
ace
Looks like those fellas' happy place! Nice photo memory!
October 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely in their element there!
October 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Two happy men and a magnificent red tractor !
October 21st, 2024
