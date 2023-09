Bluebells & Daises

The flower shop at the Applestore.



As it is a wedding venue they do so many weddings, I think Gemma said 191 so far this year.

They have a small shop in Garstang & the wreath I have on my front door is one of theirs….Cathy bought it me for Mothers Day in March.



Darryl in the fore ground retired from work & now is a busy as ever helping her daughter.