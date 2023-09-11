Man at work…

We watched this guy….not young by any means but he was climbing that wobbly ladder with a heavy bucket of plaster in one hand. It was an accident waiting to happen but thankfully he got to the top, plonked the bucket on the ledge & heaved himself up ready to start work.



A busy day today catching up on all the paperwork etc that I have been putting off for weeks.

My car was in for it’s MOT

Harry has had his chainsaw up for sale on Marketplace……we have eight after it up to now….the first two backed out before seen so I’ve been going down the list….someone coming tomorrow ….hope we don’t get forged currency! 😨😨😨